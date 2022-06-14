Everything’s coming up roses at garden club

Judy Stopkotte’s passion for roses was evident in her presentation at the June 13 meeting of the Wilmington Garden Club. Judy brought several varieties of roses: Peace, Sally Holmes, Olympia, Double Delight, and Hybrid Teas, including the Julia Child.

The success to raising roses includes pruning the canes in the fall and spreading 2-3” of mulch around each bush, along with systemic fertilizer. In the spring, the dead canes should be removed along with much of the mulch.

Roses should be fertilized every 10 days to two weeks during late spring and throughout the summer. Roses are sensitive to both climate and location, and need at least six hours of full sun daily.

Judy also demonstrated the use of containers in preparation for the coming Garden Club Flower Show.

Judy Grosvenor passed out the Horticultural Rules and Schedule for the show which will be held Wednesday, June 20 at the Clinton County Historical Society Center.

There is no entry or admission fee, and the event is open to the public. Judging will begin at 1 p.m.

The theme, “Free at Last”, is perhaps a wishful hope that Covid would be behind us.

The categories/arrangements are: “Traveling Upward”, vertical; “Red, White and Blue”, mass; “Small but Mighty”, a 5” miniature; “Gathering Together”, stretch design with a backboard; “Down the Mississippi”, water; and an unjudged design open to any new arranger or first-time exhibitor.

Both the secretary and treasurer reports were approved as read. Club members signed a card and presented a gift to Susan Hunt in appreciation for her organization of the annual plant sale which, literally, “could not have been done without her!”

Vicki Trapp reported that 12 members attended the Adena Mansion and Garden Tour. Helen Starkey gave parking directions at First Christian for the Darby Creek Fields tour on Monday, June 27.

Ann Kuehn asked members to dry flowers in order to decorate the Clinton County Historical Society banister at Christmas.

The meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be July 11 at 1:30 p.m. at First Christian. Judy Stopkotte and Jan Harding are hostesses.

Theresa Moore from Moore Gardens will present “First Aid for Hanging Baskets.”

The Wilmington Garden Club is open to guests.

