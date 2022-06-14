WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between June 6 and June 10:

• Nicholas Wallace, 39, of Martinsville, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, license suspended from June 8, 2022-June 8, 2024, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Wallace must pay $138 in restitution. The operator’s license was ordered destroyed. ALS vacated. Driving privileges will be granted effective June 23.

• Jessica Brown, 35, of Martinsville, criminal mischief, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs Brown must have no contact with the incident location.

• Dustin Center, 36, of Cincinnati, control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Center must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. A marked lane violation was dismissed.

• Susan O’Keefe, 39, of Crescent Spring, Kentucky, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. O’Keefe must complete a three-day residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Leonard Bush, 49, of Georgetown, O.V.I.-under the influence, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $375, assessed $170 court costs. Fine and costs will be suspended on the condition that Bush commit no further offenses in Clinton County. ALS vacated. A second O.V.I.-under the influence charge and a following closely violation were dismissed.

• Kelly Stephens, 41, of Milford, driving under suspension, fined $350, assessed $170 court costs. If Stephens brings a valid license and insurance proof to a review hearing, the court will suspend the fines.

• Latasha Adams, 25, of Clarksville, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $170 court costs.

• Michale Davis, 62, of Atlanta, Georgia, going 98 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Davis.

• Karley Krug, 24, of Painesville, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Krug.

• Ashlie Faulkner, 28, of Hamilton, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Faulkner.

• Lazaro Franco Curiel, 33, of Pennsauken, New Jersey, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fine $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Franco Curiel.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_gavel-pic-5.jpg

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574