Conversation Club celebrates Flag Day

Conversation Club met at Elks #797 Lodge for their Spring Luncheon. It was Flag Day and the committee had decorated the tables in red, white and blue.

Each member received a favor that included a U.S. flag-related quote, verse, song or poem. Roll call was taken with the 19 members sharing the flag reading that was in their favor.

President Judy Sargent thanked committee members Marla Stewart, Terri Thobaben and Eleanor Faye Harris for the lovely day.

Each member shared their summer plans before leaving. The next meeting will be a carry-in lunch at the home of Christine Snyder on September 13.

Conversation Club met at the Elks Lodge. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_conversation-club.jpg Conversation Club met at the Elks Lodge. Submitted photo