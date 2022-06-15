Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Southridge Marathon, 863 S. South St., Wilmington, May 24. Follow-up.

Three previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

Non-critical: Boxes of slushie syrup stored under the hand sink. Nothing can be stored under hand sink to prevent any possible contamination.

• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 127 E. Main St., Wilmington, June 7. Complaint.

“Complaint regarding employees on drive-thru without gloves and no hair restraint.”

Discussed complaint and procedures with manager on duty. Employees with facial hair must wear beard nets.

• Subway (inside Wal-Mart), 2825 SR 73 South, Wilmington, June 6. Complaint.

Received complaint “employee wearing open-toed shoes and not wearing gloves while serving food.”

Spoke with general manager about complaints.

• Brausch Brewery, 1030 S. South St., Wilmington, June 7. Complaint.

“Received complaint ‘claims foodborne illness’.”

No testing or evidence to confirm foodborne illness. Reviewed procedures for cooking black bean all toppings. No issues found. Owner contacted food company that burgers were purchased from to check to see if any other complaints or issues (none). Everything looks good at this time.

• Wendy’s, 1055 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, June 6. Complaint.

Received complaint that “Friday (June 3) between 2:30-3 p.m. the gentleman working the window with the food had several open sores, the ones on the wrist had Band-Aids, but the ones up the arms were open and oozing.” Discussed with manager on duty.

• Wilmington Plaza Cinemas, 1275 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, May 24.

Non-critical: Portable table in kitchen area has rips on covering. Wall behind ice machine is unfinished and has holes in it.

• Subway, 993 S. South St., Wilmington, May 24. Follow-up.

All previous violations have been corrected! Thank you!

