Kiwanis at Special Olympics

The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington volunteered during the recent Special Olympics Track & Field event. Several of the participants are also members of the Kiwanis-sponsored Aktion Club, a service club for adults with disabilities, available through the Clinton County Board of DD. For more information about joining the Aktion Club, contact Latasha Ruddle at CCBDD at 937-382-7519. From left are Bob and Terri Thobaben, David Burton (Aktion and Kiwanis member), Kim Hiatt, and Kirstin Harris.

The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington volunteered during the recent Special Olympics Track & Field event. Several of the participants are also members of the Kiwanis-sponsored Aktion Club, a service club for adults with disabilities, available through the Clinton County Board of DD. For more information about joining the Aktion Club, contact Latasha Ruddle at CCBDD at 937-382-7519. From left are Bob and Terri Thobaben, David Burton (Aktion and Kiwanis member), Kim Hiatt, and Kirstin Harris. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_Sp-Olymp-6-22-2-.jpg The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington volunteered during the recent Special Olympics Track & Field event. Several of the participants are also members of the Kiwanis-sponsored Aktion Club, a service club for adults with disabilities, available through the Clinton County Board of DD. For more information about joining the Aktion Club, contact Latasha Ruddle at CCBDD at 937-382-7519. From left are Bob and Terri Thobaben, David Burton (Aktion and Kiwanis member), Kim Hiatt, and Kirstin Harris. Submitted photo