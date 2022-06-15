Posted on by

Kiwanis at Special Olympics


The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington volunteered during the recent Special Olympics Track & Field event. Several of the participants are also members of the Kiwanis-sponsored Aktion Club, a service club for adults with disabilities, available through the Clinton County Board of DD. For more information about joining the Aktion Club, contact Latasha Ruddle at CCBDD at 937-382-7519. From left are Bob and Terri Thobaben, David Burton (Aktion and Kiwanis member), Kim Hiatt, and Kirstin Harris.

Submitted photo

