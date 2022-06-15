Local Briefs: Starbuck Road work postponed, Canada Road work to start; Locals earn SSCC honors; Reed earns BWU honors; KAMP Dovetail sets celebration; Thompson grad of Marietta

Starbuck bridge work postponed; Canada Road work set

Due to a scheduling change, the Starbuck Road bridge replacement has been rescheduled to a later date, to be announced, stated the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

Canada Road will be closed for bridge rehabilitation beginning Tuesday, June 21, weather permitting, This bridge is located between Townsend Road and SR 134 in Clark Township. There are no addresses between Townsend Road and SR 134.

The project is anticipated to take six weeks, weather permitting.

Locals earn SSCC honors list

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List (4.0 GPA) and Dean’s List (at least 3.5 GPA) for spring semester 2022. Clinton County residents include:

President’s List: Wilmington — Cole Bailey, Leah Botkin, Rhonda Hale, Jonathon Wolfe; Blanchester — Jeffrey Dimario, Marissa Hammer — Martinsville — Robert Bradshaw; New Vienna — Madeline Turner; Reesville — Matthew Moskal.

Dean’s List: Wilmington — Ricardo Baker, Madison Chaffin, Joshua Cox, Jacob Frazier, Phillip Gant, Danielle Hibbs, Sydney Walls; Blanchester — Bryce Highlander; Martinsville — Grace Fuller; Midland — Payton Bailey; New Vienna — Brianna Rider; Sabina — Jericka Boggs.

KAMP Dovetail sets celebration

SATH’s KAMP Dovetail will celebrate 40 years of serving special needs children at 7 p.m. Monday, June 20 at the Amphitheater at Rocky Fork State Park in Hillsboro (bring your lawn chair).

Local and district officials will be present as well as U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, who will be the keynote speaker for the evening.

The public is invited to be a part of this celebration as everyone reflects on KAMP Dovetail’s “40 Years of Loving Exceptionally Gifted Ones.” A reception will be held immediately following the ceremony.

Thompson grad of Marietta

Anne Thompson of Clarksville graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry at Marietta College’s spring commencement.

Reed on BW dean’s list

Caleb Reed of Wilmington of Wilmington was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Baldwin Wallace University.