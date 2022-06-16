Save the plate: Welcome home to Ralph’s American Grill

WILMINGTON – This summer, Ralph’s American Grill, a one-of-a-kind experience along I-71, will officially open to the public.

A tribute to the trucking industry, Ralph’s American Grill serves up Americana-inspired meals across separate breakfast, lunch and dinner menus.

Introduce your appetite to mouthwatering, chef-crafted items, including custom-blended burgers, artisan sandwiches and steaks. From fresh seafood dishes to our appetizing soups, salads and pastas, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Local craft beers and a broad collection of bourbons make up just some of the extensive beverage menu. Patrons will also appreciate our selection of original, hand-crafted, classic cocktails.

Whether dining indoors, or in our new outdoor seating area, guests can enjoy game days on multiple flat-screen TVs. Likewise, the completely renovated restaurant space will host specialty-themed culinary events throughout the year.

Find Ralph’s American Grill at 123 Gano Road in Wilmington, adjacent to the Holiday Inn at the Roberts Centre. Follow them on Facebook to read the latest restaurant updates and get the inside scoop on when we’ll be open this summer.

They’re eager to welcome your family and friends to Ralph’s American Grill and make your next dining experience a time to remember.

Ralph’s American Grill takes its name from Ralph L. “Larry” Roberts Sr., founder of family-owned trucking company R+L Carriers.

In 1965, Sr. started the fledgling moving business right here in Wilmington, with just a single truck. Now, R+L Carriers boasts nearly 20,000 tractor trailers, with a global transportation and logistics network.

The company’s portfolio of services extends to LTL, truckload and expedited, plus international supply chain management. Ralph’s American Grill immortalizes Sr.’s contributions to the trucking industry in its transportation-themed menu and décor.

Interested in joining our team? For job inquiries, visit our careers page to view openings as they become available.

We offer a comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, 401(k) with match and numerous other offerings. Check out our open positions today!

About Roberts Centre

Conveniently located between Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton, Roberts Centre offers a multipurpose event venue with the adjacent Holiday Inn hotel and Ralph’s American Grill restaurant.

Roberts Centre features artisan catering, audiovisual services and a dedicated, event planning team. Over 80,000 square feet of flexible event space, plus ample car and RV parking, can accommodate any size event.

Additionally, the Holiday Inn at the Roberts Centre boasts comfortable rooms, a fitness center and indoor pool. The hotel connects to Ralph’s American Grill, an original restaurant serving classic, Americana-style meals.

Perfect for weddings, trade shows, conventions and more, Roberts Centre is a family-friendly venue with numerous opportunities for event hosting and recreation.

Learn more at robertscentre.com .

