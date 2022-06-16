‘Disney’s Aladdin JR.’ opens the 29th season of Kids & Company

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Kids & Company will open its 29th season this summer by presenting the enchanting musical classic “Disney’s Aladdin JR.” on Friday, July 1 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 2 at 1 p.m. at the Wilmington High School Auditoria.

This show features over 54 local children and teens from many school districts. Donations will be accepted at the door.

“Disney’s Aladdin JR.” is based on the 1992 Academy Award-winning film and the 2014 hit Broadway show about the “diamond in the rough” street rat who learns that his true worth lies deep within, according to Music Theatre International (MTI).

Aladdin and his three friends, Babkak, Omar, and Kassim, are down on their luck until Aladdin discovers a magic lamp and the Genie who has the power to grant three wishes. Wanting to earn the respect of the princess, Jasmine, Aladdin embarks on an adventure that will test his will and his moral character.

With expanded characters, new songs, and more thrills, this new adaptation of the beloved story will open up “a whole new world” for our young performers and audience members.

Ken Lydy, Director of Wilmington High School Theatre Department, is directing this production. Ken and Tara Lydy are collaboratively working on the set/lighting design elements.

Gina “Beck” Sheldon is serving as the Music Director, Tara Lydy costume designer, Callie Anderson, choreographer, and Jessica Fair is the stage manager.

Lois A. Hock, Emeritus Professor of Theatre at Wilmington College and Managing Director of Kids & Company, is overseeing the production.

Ken Lydy said, “Aladdin has always been one of my favorite Disney movies. I enjoy both the animated version and the recent live version. Some of my favorite songs include ‘One Jump’ and ‘Prince Ali.’ However, this version has some new entertaining songs as well. All the kids have worked extremely hard to put on a musical in three weeks.

“This is going to be a great show.”

Kids of the cast

The cast features Bo Frye as Aladdin, Naomi Quigley as Jasmine, Max McCoy as the Genie and Toby Hayes as Jafar. The cast also includes various supporting roles and ensemble played by Emily Andrews, Malea Beam, Veronica Calderone, Kallaje Carter, Claudia Cavender, Addison Crider, Aubrey Cox, Kayleigh Cox, Addison Deemer, Justin Delawder, Kara Ellis, Kolton Ellis, Sebastian Eriksson, Azlynn Green, Carly Hayes, Cary Holliday, Mia Hollingsworth, Olivia Icardi, Carrie Johnson, Natalie Johnson, Kolten Jones, Eli Juilfs, Audrey McKay, Faith Marti, Elizabeth Miller, Evelyn Miller, Charli Mueller, Sam Mueller, Alexis Murphy, Logan Murphy, Ava Nicely, Dominic Oriol, Jackson Oriol, Allison Pugh, Hailey Pugh, Lynn Rogers, Malyn Roust, Toby Roust, Nymeria Rowe, Bristyl Ruddle. Emerson Sheldon, Abby Short, Stella Short, Bryleigh Sweetman, Emmy Thirey, Lilly Thirey, Aubree Uhl, and Samantha VanPelt.

Tickets

Tickets are available free to all through our online ticketing site www. http://wilmingtonhs.booktix.com/ .

Donations are accepted online and at the door.

About Kids & Company

Clinton County Kids & Company is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing quality arts experiences for the area children and youth. It is a non-profit arts organization for children and youth.

It is made possible through the generous support of sponsors: The Galvin Family Foundation, Charles Fischer Trust Fund, Wilmington College, Mrs. Barbara Bayless, Wilmington News Journal, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Matthews, Phil and Vicki Snow, Wilmington Kiwanis Club, Wilmington Eagles Auxiliary, Papsy’s Place, D & E Equipment, and many private donations.

For more information, see www.wilmington.edu/kidsco or call Lois Hock at (937) 725-8449. Be sure to follow them on Facebook for all recent information and announcements.

“Disney’s Aladdin JR.” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_ALADDINJR_LOGO_TITLE_LIGHT_4C.jpg