CHURCH BRIEFS

Free dinner at Blan’s Grace UMC

Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, June 23 in the fellowship hall of the church — the second grill-out of the season.

The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious meal of burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, green beans or baked beans, chips, desserts and drinks; plus a chance to visit with their neighbors.

All are welcome at the corner of Center & Wright Streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.