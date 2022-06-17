Pediatric COVID vaxx appointments available here; ages 6 months-5 years

WILMINGTON – In anticipation of a favorable recommendation by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) this weekend, the Clinton County Health District is now scheduling for COVID vaccinations for children between ages 6 months and 5 years old.

Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are expected to be available starting Tuesday, June 21 for this age group.

Vaccination for this age group is available by appointment only. Parents/guardians can schedule online at https://healow.com/apps/provider/healthdepartment-clintoncounty-2050445 .

Parents/guardians may also schedule by calling our Nursing Team at 937-382-7221. Please note that our office will be closed for a holiday on Monday, June 20.

Ages 5+ years

Walk-in COVID vaccination clinics are 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays throughout June and July. Each clinic will be held at the Clinton County Annex Building at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Other vaccination times are available by appointment for both COVID and non-COVID vaccinations. Call our Nursing Division at 937-382-7221 to schedule your time slot. You may also use our online scheduling tool at https://healow.com/apps/provider/healthdepartment-clintoncounty-2050445 .

All three brands of COVID vaccine are available for those age eligible. Please bring your medical card(s).

