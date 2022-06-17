Local Briefs: Garden club flower show date is June 29; County Park Board to meet; city sets civil service meeting

Correction on flower show

The recent story submitted by the Wilmington Garden Club stated an incorrect date for the upcoming flower show. The correct date is Wednesday, June 29 at the Clinton County History Center. (The correct date has been running in the News Journal’s daily Upcoming Events calendar.)

City sets civil service meeting

The City of Wilmington is holding a special civil service meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, June 20 in Room 278 at 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

CC Park Board sets meeting

Clinton County Park Board meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 23 in the Commissioners’ Office.