ODOT: SR 72 culvert project is complete

Crews from ODOT’s Clinton County Highway Maintenance Facility have completed a culvert replacement project on state Route 72, and they did so a full week in advance of the original completion date.

On Monday, June 6, crews closed SR 72 between Sabina and Thorpe roads to replace three culverts within a half-mile stretch of roadway.

The closure was scheduled to be in effect through Friday, June 24; however, the crews were able to work ahead of the schedule and complete operations June 17.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_ODOT-3.jpg