ODOT: SR 72 culvert project is complete

Crews from ODOT’s Clinton County Highway Maintenance Facility have completed a culvert replacement project on state Route 72, and they did so a full week in advance of the original completion date.
On Monday, June 6, crews closed SR 72 between Sabina and Thorpe roads to replace three culverts within a half-mile stretch of roadway.
The closure was scheduled to be in effect through Friday, June 24; however, the crews were able to work ahead of the schedule and complete operations June 17.
