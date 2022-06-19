Cross-country bike race returns to Blanchester this week

BLANCHESTER — Time Station 42 will again be in Blanchester this week for the 39th Race Across America (RAAM) 3,000-miles bicycle race that starts in California and ends in Maryland.

The dates the racers are expected to come through Blanchester are Tuesday, June 21 through Saturday, June 25.

This year there will be 19 countries represented, with 32 teams racing and 35 solo racers. The race was not held in 2020 or 2021.

The time station, set up outside Blanchester McDonald’s, will be covered 24 hours a day during this time, and area residents are invited to come out and support the riders, crews and time station volunteers.

According to RAAM Time Station 42 Blanchester Manager John J. McFaddin, the time station could always use coffee, tea, cream, sugar, power bars, waters, medical supplies, fruit or company cheering on the racers.

If you would like to donate to the time station, you can contact McFaddin at [email protected] or his wife Amy at [email protected] , or call or text 937-728-4055 or 937-728-4071.

RAAM is about 30 percent longer than the Tour de France. You can follow the race at www.raceacrossamerica.org .

Pictured is a past Blanchester time station for the cross-country event. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_image-3.jpeg Pictured is a past Blanchester time station for the cross-country event. News Journal file photo