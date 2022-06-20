WC Aggies celebrate 75 years

WILMINGTON — Alumni and friends of Wilmington College’s agriculture program attend the Diamond Jubilee on a beautiful Saturday in celebration of ag’s 75 years at the college.

Alumni ranging from recent graduates to those in their 90s and from as close as Wilmington and as far away as Kansas, Florida and New Hampshire planned to attend, as well as former agriculture faculty and staff members.

There was a picnic lunch on Collett Mall, and an ice cream dessert at the Academic Farm on Fife Avenue, where guests will be able to explore the Equine Center, World Crop Museum, Hoop House, and view an example of regenerative agriculture.

The Center for the Sciences and Agriculture was open for tours.