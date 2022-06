Local Briefs: Locals earn Ohio U. diplomas, honors; Washington Twp. sets meeting

Locals earn Ohio U. degrees, honors

Ohio University’s 2022 spring graduates include:

Wilmington — Salem Parker, BSJ Journalism News and Information; Savannah Boll, BSN Nursing; Matt Fender, BS Biological Sciences; Mindy Kahlhamer, MSN Family Nurse Practitioner; Andrew Magoteaux, BBA Business Analytics, Management Information Systems and Marketing; Sarah Newkirk, DPT; Katie Schroeder, BFA Studio Art; Clarksville — Loren Saunders, BS Biological Sciences.

These students were named to Ohio University’s spring 2022 dean’s list:

Wilmington — Matt Fender, Sydney Sears, Andrew Magoteaux, Pearl Spurlock, Harrison Law, Colton Doyle, Emma Geggie, Isabella Theetge, Lindsay Jodrey, Anna Borton, Anna Garnai

Sabina — Morgan Sheridan, Alyssa Stoops

Blanchester — Hannah Barrett, Caroline Rhude

Clarksville — Sophie Blessing

Martinsville — Abby Bowman

Lynchburg — Tony Hopper

Washington Twp. sets meeting

Washington Township Trustees changed their next meeting date (originally scheduled for Monday, July 4). They will meet on Friday, July 1 at 9 a.m. at the township house in Cuba.