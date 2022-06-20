Two brownfield remediation projects in Clinton County get state funds

In the latest awarding of Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program grants, two sites in Clinton County will get funds — one a clean-up project and the other an assessment project.

Altogether, state support was announced Friday for 112 brownfield remediation projects that will help clean up contaminated properties in Ohio to make way for potential economic development.

The entity receiving the grant funds to spend on the two Clinton County projects is the Clinton County Port Authority.

Locally, one grant is for $792,016 for cleanup and remediation of a site near the Wilmington Air Park.

According to a press release from the Office of the Ohio Governor, this site was originally the home of the Clinton County Army Air Field and later the Clinton County Air Force Base (CCAFB) until 1971. It was owned by multiple other entities prior to being donated to the Clinton County Port Authority in 2010.

Remediation of the site includes the removal and replacement of hazardous soil across the property. After remediation, the site will be available for redevelopment and provide a developable site for the nearby Wilmington Air Park, stated the release.

The second grant is for $204,666 for assessment of a site at the Wilmington Air Park.

This site is adjacent to a former drum storage area, a location that previously housed drums with unknown contents. That location, recently assessed with the Site Ohio program, presented contamination in the soil.

The adjacent property must also be assessed for contaminants prior to redevelopment.

After assessment and needed remediation, the site will be available for redevelopment for the Wilmington Air Park.

Of the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program in general, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said, “These properties are vital spaces in our communities, ones that are not only being wasted in their current capacity, but oftentimes are a danger to their local communities. Today, we’re reclaiming these spaces for the future of our residents, businesses, and communities.”

The funds awarded Friday, impacting 41 Ohio counties, will help to assess and clean up industrial, commercial, and institutional brownfield sites that are abandoned, idled, or under-utilized due to a known or potential release of hazardous substances or petroleum.

