Seniors enjoy garden spots

Monte Anderson may have retired from Wilmington College, but he continues his dedication in assisting individuals in the community with developing food resources.

Monte is currently working with seniors residing in two of the Clinton County Community Action properties in developing garden spots for resident use.

The prior garden spots were old and deteriorated. Seniors including Steve Barber, Lisa Keys and Greg Pitzer have donated their time in assisting with building and installing new beds as well as making some beds handicap accessible.

Not only do the seniors enjoy having the garden space, they enjoy gathering in the area for socialization and being outdoors.

Plans include developing more garden spaces for other community members at an additional location. Funds for the project were provided by a local donor.

Volunteer work led to the small gardens.