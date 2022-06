The memorial service for Dan Evers is scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 at the Murphy Theatre, Wilmington, with happy hour at 6 p.m in Charlie’s and all proceeds contributed to the American Heart Association. The Murphy staff will be donating their time and tips. Steve Burnette will give the welcome at 7 p.m. and those in attendance will have a brief opportunity to share a memory of Dan from their seats. Public is welcome.