Local Briefs: Students earn Miami U. honors; Stone Road is now open; Green Twp. sets meeting

Locals earn Miami honors

Miami University local students ranked in the top 3 percent of undergraduate students within each division for spring semester 2021-22 earned president’s list honors: Wilmington — Kayla Dooley, Abigail Tackett, Caden Nelson, Cory Webber, Connor Hendrickson, Maddie Webber, and Kathryn Yurek; Blanchester — Kayla Allen; and, Clarksville — Andrew Holland.

Miami students ranked in the top 20 percent within each division were named to the dean’s list: Wilmington — Stephen Krause, Khenadi Grubb, Mason Schwartz, and Regan Sparks; Blanchester — Steffany Grant and Maddy Miner; and, Lynchburg — Peyton Scott.

Stone Road open

The bridge maintenance has been completed on Stone Road and the road is now open, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

Green Twp. meets

Green Township will be having its July 4 meeting at 8 a.m. due to the holiday.