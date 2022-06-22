‘Healthy Family Day’ Saturday at Clinton County Farmers Market

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Farmers Market is holding the 2022 “Healthy Family Day” this Saturday, June 25 as part of the regular market day.

The Market is bringing together county organizations and agencies to share with residents of Clinton County and the surrounding communities the opportunities and resources that are available to assist all citizens in having a healthier life style and enrich their overall lives.

These local agencies and organizations will be represented: Clinton Memorial Hospital, Clinton County Health District, Clinton County Youth Council, Clinton County Trails Coalition, Clinton County WIC, Clinton County OSU Extension SNAP Educator, Clinton County OSU Extension Agency with Clinton County Master Gardeners, Talbert House, Clinton County Laundromat Libraries, Kettering Health Network “Stop the Bleed”, Clinton County Job & Family Services-Child Protection Unit, Flat Fork Ridge Massage Therapy, Help4Seniors/SWO Council on Aging, Aging Up/Community Action, and Cowan Lake State park.

This free event is made possible by the generous support of Clinton Memorial Hospital.

“Clinton Memorial Hospital’s mission is to make our community healthier and has been providing quality healthcare to area residents for 70 years,” the hospital stated. “CMH is proud to be a supporter of the Clinton County Farmers Market and its mission to provide locally grown produce and products that are of high quality and affordable for all community members in Clinton County.”

The Clinton County Farmers’ Market is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday through October 15 in the parking lot of the Clinton County Courthouse Square at the corner of Sugartree and Walnut streets. Plenty of parking is available around the Courthouse Square.

For more information, please contact the market manager at [email protected]

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_Farmers-Market-2022.jpg