CM Middle School cheer team earns honors at BG

The Clinton-Massie Middle School cheerleaders traveled to Bowling Green State University last weekend for UCA cheer camp, where the 17-member squad earned three awards and a lifetime of memories.

The team received awards for Most Improved Squad, Superior Squad, and first place for Sideline cheer.

The team is coached by Michaela Wolfe and Donna Adams.

“We are so proud of them!” said the coaches. “We had a cheerleader qualify for All-American — Grace Adams. She will get to travel to Philadelphia to to participate in the Thanksgiving Day parade.”

Grace also received the Pin-It-Forward award given to a squad member for exemplifying leadership and kindness.

And the winner of the cheer jump-off was Olivia Hudson.

“Every single cheerleader worked so hard during our trip and we can’t wait for our season to begin!the coaches stated.

Returning eighth-grade team leaders are Grace Adams, Jillian Arledge, Cheyenne Bailey, Abbie Fields, Olivia Hudson, Makynna Lisle, Alanna Ritchie and Kloie Updike. New to the squad is eighth-grader Audrey Smith and seventh-graders Ava Crombie, Paige Geyer, Carly Hayes, Annalise Lee, Bella Lisle, Ava Seewer, Haley Smallwood, and Kailyn Whittenburg.

