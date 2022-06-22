WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between June 13 and June 16:

• Ronald Brooks, 35, of Wilmington, theft, trespassing, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $340 court costs. A driving under suspension charge was dismissed.

• William Shaw, 47, of Hillsboro, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $650, assessed $340 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Shaw must complete a three-day non-residential intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ASL vacated. An O.V.I.-low breathalyzer charge and a left of center violation were dismissed.

• Jefferson Green Jr., 49, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Green must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated.

• David Welch, 45, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Welch must complete a three-day non-residential intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A no tail lights violation and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Nathasha Johnson, 29, of Lebanon, four counts of theft, sentenced to 40 days in jail, fined $150, assessed $680 court costs. Johnson must have no contact with the incident location and pay $584.22 in restitution. Two additional theft charges were dismissed.

• Katie Ford, 34, of Sabina, obstructing official business, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Ford must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years. Additional charges of an O.V.I. and driving under suspension-financial were dismissed.

• Sarah Dickson, 38, of Hillsboro, failure to disclose information, sentenced to one day in jail, fined $50, assessed $170 court costs.

• Mohammed Sankoh, 26, of Columbus, going 100 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $150, assessed $170 court costs.

• Douglas Brooks, 40, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $350, assessed $170 court costs.

• Jeanette Chandler, 42, of Gardsden, Alabama, driving on a closed road, fined $30, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Chandler.

• Tanya Akins, 34, of Gulfport, Mississippi, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Akins.

• Yves Mwiseneza, 20, of Columbus, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Mwiseneza.

• Ronald Dunseith, 43, of Lynchburg, no fishing license, fined $15, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Dunseith.

• Daniel Ninde, 22, of Hilliard, going 101 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Ninde.

• Rober Eyre, 39, of Lynchburg, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Eyre.

• Jules Macumu, 27, of Decatur, Georgia, going 95 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed 170 court costs. The case was waived by Macaumu.

