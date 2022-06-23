Driver’s charges dismissed, for now

WILMINGTON —A man who led a police pursuit after a reported road rage incident and was finally halted by stop sticks placed on I-71 has had his charges dismissed, for now.

At a preliminary hearing in Clinton County Municipal Court on Thursday, a charge of failure to comply again Ilya Gorodetskov of Shelby, Ohio was dismissed without prejudice by visiting Judge William McCracken.

John Kaspar of the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office told the News Journal that a part of the reason was because of the defendant’s mental health, and also due to the more significant charges the man faces in Richland County — having weapons under disability.

“Under the circumstances, it would be more appropriate for Richland Township to handle this now,” said Kaspar.

The Prosecutor’s Office advised they would be keeping track of the case and may or may not refile the case again the defendant.

Gorodetskov was arrested June 14 by state troopers near the SR 73 exit of southbound I-71 Tuesday afternoon.

The pursuit started at 1:03 p.m. in Fayette County after the OSHP received a report of a suicidal subject.

Richland County Sheriff’s Office records show that Gorodetskov had allegedly possessed an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, 200 rounds of ammo, a magazine for an AR-15, and front and rear sights for an AR-15.

