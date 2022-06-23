George Clinton Chapter NSDAR celebrates member anniversaries

At the June meeting of the George Clinton Chapter NSDAR, it was a time of welcome and celebrating members. The chapter welcomed a new member while recognizing the membership anniversaries of several members.

The chapter also recognized the work of Judy Sargent and Kitty Werner as they retire from their position as co-music chairs with the Ohio State Society DAR.

The chapter celebrated all of these milestones first with a delicious meal. Hostesses Karen McKenzie, Pat McKenzie and Susan Henry had beautifully decorated tables featuring Ohio Star Quilt block centerpieces.

Members learned about Charles Norman Shay a Penobscot tribal elder and World War II and Korean War veteran.

In her Conservation Moment, Linda Hamilton shared the dangers of the poison hemlock plant that is becoming invasive in this area. It is lethal to pets and their humans.

For the Women’s Issue this month, Linda Barkey shared how to spot a stroke using the FAST method of facial drooping, arm weakness, speech slurring, time to call 9-1-1.

Claire Ropp and Frances Sharp welcomed new member Elizabeth Bashore Inwood to the chapter and to DAR as they administered the Oath of Membership to her.

Miss Inwood is one of the many descendants of patriot Abraham Ellis who have been members of George Clinton Chapter including charter members Katharine Strickle Foos and her sisters, more recently Miss Inwood’s grandmother Bonnie Bashore Inwood and current member Susan Henry.

The chapter also recognized membership anniversaries. Celebrating 10 years of DAR membership are Melinda Finnegan, Claudia Fowler and Leslie Holmes. Celebrating 20 years of DAR membership include Tracey Rankin and Pam Whalen, while JoAnn Chamberlin and Joyce Peters both celebrated 25 years of DAR membership.

Celebrating 50 years of DAR membership is Carolyn Gerard, and celebrating 60 years of DAR membership is Mary Klever. These members were all recognized at the June meeting.

The chapter was pleased to honor two members for their years of service as music co-chairs for the Ohio State Society.

Judy Sargent and Kitty Werner retired from this position after many years of service to the state society providing music at the state convention and Fall Fun Fair and directing the choir for the state memorial service.

George Clinton chapter was pleased to honor and say thank you to these two women for sharing their musical talent with the state society for many years.

In July George Clinton members will serve as docents for the day at the Christian Waldschmidt Homestead and Civil War Museum in Camp Dennison, Ohio along the banks of the Little Miami River.

George Clinton members will be docents on Sunday, July 17; tour hours are 1:-5 p.m. with no tour starting after 4 p.m.

Tours of the Homestead are offered on Sundays from May through October, except for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Memorial Day weekend and Fourth of July weekend.

DAR anniversary honorees: Joyce Peters, 25 years; Tracey Rankin, 20 years; and Leslie Holmes, 10 years. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_Anniversary.jpg DAR anniversary honorees: Joyce Peters, 25 years; Tracey Rankin, 20 years; and Leslie Holmes, 10 years. Submitted photos JoAnn Chamberlin celebrating 25 years of membership in DAR. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_JoAnn-C.jpg JoAnn Chamberlin celebrating 25 years of membership in DAR. Submitted photos Frances Sharp, Elizabeth Inwood, Susan Henry and Claire Ropp welcoming Elizabeth Inwood to DAR. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_New-Member.jpg Frances Sharp, Elizabeth Inwood, Susan Henry and Claire Ropp welcoming Elizabeth Inwood to DAR. Submitted photos