LOCAL BRIEFS

Elections board sets meeting

The Clinton County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. July 11 for the purpose of approving the Election Administration Plan, and any other business that may come before the board. The meeting will be held in the Clinton County Annex building at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Port HR committee to meet

The Clinton County Port Authority Human Resources Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Friday, June 24 at the Wilmington Air Park, 173 Kavanaugh Drive.

Snarr on dean’s list

Mackenzie Snarr of Wilmington has been named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.