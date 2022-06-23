Fraternal Order of Eagles donates copies of WNJ for seniors

For several years, the Wilmington Fraternal Order of Eagles has donated copies of the Wilmington News Journal to the Aging Up Senior Facility to be distributed to seniors who receive home-delivered meals or attend the facility, which enables them to keep updated on local news and information. Pictured are Brian Garber of the center, Ray Camp of the Eagles, and Bob Moreton of the center.

For several years, the Wilmington Fraternal Order of Eagles has donated copies of the Wilmington News Journal to the Aging Up Senior Facility to be distributed to seniors who receive home-delivered meals or attend the facility, which enables them to keep updated on local news and information. Pictured are Brian Garber of the center, Ray Camp of the Eagles, and Bob Moreton of the center. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_IMG_1741.jpg For several years, the Wilmington Fraternal Order of Eagles has donated copies of the Wilmington News Journal to the Aging Up Senior Facility to be distributed to seniors who receive home-delivered meals or attend the facility, which enables them to keep updated on local news and information. Pictured are Brian Garber of the center, Ray Camp of the Eagles, and Bob Moreton of the center.