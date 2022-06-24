WC’s WILL program seeking volunteer instructors

WILMINGTON — Persons with expert knowledge and passionate interest in a myriad of topics have an opportunity to share their interest as instructors in WILL — Wilmington Institute for Lifelong Learning — program seminars.

Founded in 2010 at Wilmington College, the WILL program has offered scores of courses designed for the over-40 crowd who possess a will to continue learning.

Topics have been widespread over the years ranging from the practical and utilitarian to those designed to tap into one’s creativity and imagination.

Courses have ranged from woodcarving and film history to social security advice, gardening, visiting museums and learning a new language.

Those interested in teaching a course or learning more about this opportunity to volunteer by sharing their knowledge can contact WILL coordinator Anita Stanley at Wilmington College at [email protected] or at 937-481-2328.

