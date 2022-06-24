Fur and Feather prepares for fair

The Clinton County Fur and Feather 4-H club held its pre-fair picnic on Wednesday at the Expo Center on the fairgrounds. A large turnout of members and their families enjoyed food and fellowship with the club advisors.

A meeting was held after the picnic. President Emily Goodwin called the meeting to order.

The Clinton County Fair is just a little over two weeks away – July 9-16. Advisors reviewed information for the fair. Reminders included getting your open class rabbit show entries in to the fair office by July 1.

The fair sales and online bidding site for buyers was also discussed. Member wristbands will be available July 6 or July 8 at the fairground. Fair rabbits must be checked in and in place at the Rabbit barn before noon on July 12.

The 4-H show for rabbits is Wednesday, July 13. The youth open rabbit show is Thursday, July 14. Market rabbits will be picked up Thursday afternoon around 4 p.m. Other breeding rabbits are released to go home Saturday morning, July 16.

The rabbit judging contest and breed ID is Friday, July 15.

Two club members, Hannah Gerard and Jayden Doyle, were recognized as graduating high school seniors and each given a club scholarship. The club raises scholarship funds through its annual open rabbit show it hosts in the winter.

The last meeting before the fair is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 at the Rabbit Barn on the fairgrounds. It will include a barn clean-up and set-up for the fair as well as the club fun show. Bring your rabbits you want to show at the fun show.

Fur and Feather 4-H club members enjoyed a pre-fair picnic and received their club t-shirts from the advisors. Submitted photo