Market-ing good health & more at Farmers’ Market Healthy Family Day

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Farmers’ Market annual “Healthy Family Day” was held on a beautiful Saturday morning as part of the regular market day on the Clinton County Courthouse Square at Sugartree and Walnut streets.

The event featured organizations and agencies sharing opportunities and resources available to assist all citizens in having a healthier lifestyle and enrich their overall lives, as well as, like each week, everything from locally grown produce and plants to baked goods and crafts.

The free event was sponsored by Clinton Memorial Hospital.

The Clinton County Farmers’ Market is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday through October 15.

For up-to-date information, check out the Clinton County Farmers’ Market on Facebook or email [email protected]