CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

• At 10 p.m. on June 21, a Sabina resident reported a person had pointed a firearm at them. The report indicates the incident took place at the 300 block of First Street in New Vienna/Green Township and that the suspect was an acquaintance of the victim. No drugs or alcohol were suspected to be involved.

• At 12:16 a.m. on June 17, deputies discovered a parolee was knowingly in possession of knives and concealed them in his book bag. The suspect — a 52-year-old Lebanon male — was also under the influence of drugs, according to the report. The incident took place on Rose Avenue in Sabina/Richland Township.

• At 11:09 a.m. on June 20, deputies responded to a vehicle on fire at the edge of a field around Nauvoo Road and State Route 133 North in Blanchester/Vernon Township. According to the report, the vehicle was reported stolen out of Wilmington and it belonged to a 35-year-old Morrow male.

• At 7:20 p.m. on June 18, a 61-year-old Midland male reported his 20-foot trailer — valued at $2,500 — was stolen overnight. The incident took place at a church at the 100 block of North High Street.

• At 5:04 p.m. on June 18, a 54-year-old Martinsville female reported her camper was vandalized. The report indicates two windows were broken by a subject known to the victim.

• At 8:57 p.m. on June 22, a 61-year-old Sabina/Wilson Township male reported his catalytic converter — valued at $700 — was stolen. The report indicates the suspect is a relative. No further details were listed.

• At 7:07 a.m. on June 21, a business located on U.S. 68 North in Wilmington/Liberty Township reported some storage locks were damaged. The damage was valued at $100. No further details were listed.

• At 12:14 p.m. on June 20, deputies recovered a 1994 Chevrolet truck that was stolen out of Wilmington. According to the report, the vehicle was recovered on Hunt Road in Jefferson Township. The report lists a 54-year-old Wilmington as the victim.

