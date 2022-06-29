ABX Air names new Chief Operating Officer

WILMINGTON – ABX Air, Inc., a subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc., announced Wednesday that Patrick Fluegeman will become the airline’s Chief Operating Officer, effective July 1.

Fluegeman joined ABX Air in 2016 as Director of Operations Analysis and was named Director of Strategic Operations the following year. In 2021 he was promoted to Vice President & Senior Operations Executive.

“Patrick’s strategic-minded approach and strong business acumen have been critical in ABX Air’s success over the last five years,” said ABX Air President David Soaper. “He has developed numerous operational and financial disciplines that have been enormously beneficial to the company, and the strong rapport he has built with customers has directly led to a number of growth opportunities.”

Prior to joining ABX Air, Fluegeman worked for Kentucky-based Southern Air, Inc. and the financial services firm Deloitte. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Cincinnati, where he graduated summa cum laude and was a member of the Carl H. Lindner Honors-PLUS Program.

