Your garden-variety beauty on display at Wilmington Garden Club show for all

WILMINGTON — Some 16 attendees were listening intently Wednesday as judging occurred at the Wilmington Garden Club Flower Show in the Clinton County History Center.

It was the first such show since 2019 due to the pandemic, with Susan Hunt and Judy Grosvenor serving as co-chairs of the event.

The judge, Jane Adkins, represented the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs.

For one entry, Adkins commented that the leaf manipulation “is a plus.”

Among the artistic design exhibits, one category is called “Small, but Mighty” and consists of miniature designs 5 inches or less in width.

“Miniatures are my favorite,” remarked Adkins as she started assessing the array of diminutive plant life combined with creative design.

In one instance during the show, she said a flower was “not perky” as she provided reasons for her judgments and rankings.

At another point, Adkins referred to a “very clever container.”

While it’s too late this year, keep in mind that the general public is admitted free to the colorful show. Furthermore, anyone, any age, from anywhere may exhibit — though there are rules to observe and 65 classes for differing exhibits.

There will be an article in an upcoming News Journal edition identifying the winners.

