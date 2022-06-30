Alkermes on duty: Volunteers help clean-up litter

Twenty-five Alkermes volunteers plus six juvenile court workers collected 23 bags of trash Wednesday. They collectively covered over six miles of city streets on five different mapped routes, according to Annen Vance of the Wilmington Code Enforcement Department.

Twenty-five Alkermes volunteers plus six juvenile court workers collected 23 bags of trash Wednesday. They collectively covered over six miles of city streets on five different mapped routes, according to Annen Vance of the Wilmington Code Enforcement Department. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_DSC_0492.jpg Twenty-five Alkermes volunteers plus six juvenile court workers collected 23 bags of trash Wednesday. They collectively covered over six miles of city streets on five different mapped routes, according to Annen Vance of the Wilmington Code Enforcement Department. John Hamilton | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_DSC_0498.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_DSC_0516.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_DSC_0517.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_DSC_0520.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_DSC_0521.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_DSC_0531.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_DSC_0539-1.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_DSC_0542.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_DSC_0544.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_DSC_0547.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_DSC_0499-1.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal