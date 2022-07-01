Posted on by

Flowers and volunteers power garden club show


Wilmington Garden Club Flower Show co-chairs Judy Grosvenor, Judy Stopkotte, Susan Hunt, and Cindy Green.

Winners of the Artistic and Green Thumb awards, Debbie Hirsh and Elaine Cruther.


Marian Moeckel, Accredited Judge, Ohio Association of Garden Clubs.


Wilmington Garden Club Flower Show co-chair Cindy Green presenting the Overall Sweepstake Ribbon (most ribbons won) to Mary Thatcher.


“Free at Last” was the artistic theme of the Wilmington Garden Club Flower Show held Wednesday at the Clinton History Center — named to portray relief from COVID lockdowns.

Each category was symbolic of the club continuing to meet throughout the year within the necessary restrictions: “Traveling Upward”, vertical arrangement; “Gathering Together”, stretch design; “Down the Mississippi”, water design; “Red, White, and Blue”, mass arrangement; and “Small but Mighty”, miniature design

The four ribbon winners were Mary Thatcher, Overall Sweepstake; Elaine Cruther, Green Thumb; Indoor Growers, Pat Gilbert; and Artistic Design, Debbie Hirsh. Neither Elaine or Debbie are club members, which the club so designates to encourage exhibitors.

The preparations for the show were extensive, necessitating following parameters set by the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs. Thus, appreciation and thanks are given to the committee: Co-chairs Susan Hunt, Judy Grosvenor, Cindy Green, Judy Stopkotte, Pat Gilbert, Nan Kennelly, Annette Redfern, Joan Hinman, and Linda Compton.

The Garden Club also wishes to thank Marian Moeckel, OAG accredited judge, for her thoughtful and sometimes whimsical verdicts; the Clinton County History Center for again sharing the facility; and to the public for their continuing interest and participation in supporting the event.

