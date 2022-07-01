Help for seniors seeking employment

VANTAGE Aging’s Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) helps older adults across Ohio gain essential employment skills necessary for their success while placing them with community organizations to work and use those skills in productive ways that add value not only to the organization, but to the individual as well.

Ohio’s economy is directly fueled by our talented workforce. However, statewide, our workforce is getting older and facing more struggles than they may have anticipated. Some find themselves out of work for any number of reasons, and any gaps in employment are getting harder to explain away.

VANTAGE Aging sees those workers and has a solution.

We provide qualified job seekers with paid job training they need to get the job they want. Seasoned workers, those who have years of various experience behind them, are in high demand right now. SCSEP is here help everyone 55+ connect with those organizations and jobs in our community.

“We are excited to provide the Butler, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Fairfield, Fayette, Hamilton, Highland, and Pickaway County communities with support for older job seekers,” said Vantage Project Director Michael Cooper. “Older job seekers were already facing barriers to employment before the pandemic, and now more than ever must explore unconventional paths to employment. At Vantage, we work with each individual to create a clear pathway towards career goals, improve upon skills, and gain confidence.”

These county residents age 55 and older who are looking for work can learn about SCSEP by visiting our offices or calling us at 937-840-0055. For more information, visit www.vantageaging.org.