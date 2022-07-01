CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• 4-H Camp Graham, 164 Springhill Road, Clarksville, June 24.

Critical: Verification demonstrating employees know when to report illness is unavailable. Provided an example employee health agreement for use. Corrected. Shred cheese 43°F; carrot 43°F; cherries 42°F (walk-in cooler). Cold TCS (Time/Temperature Controlled) foods must be maintained 41°F or lower. Person In Charge stated will adjust thermostat and rearrange food for better air flow.

Non-critical: Chlorine sanitizer test strips are unavailable. Debris accumulated on walk-in cooler floor.

• Frisch’s, 1341 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, June 22. Follow-up.

Non-critical: Warewash machine gauge 170°F (must be 180°F). Food debris accumulated in CresCor hot holding cabinet. Grill Ansul system has red tag (non-compliance) on pull station.

Follow-up: July 22.

• Blanchester Movie Theatre, 115 E. Main St., Blanchester. June 26.

Non-critical: Food handlers not wearing hair restraints. Wet cloth stored in handsink.

• #1 China Buffet, 1587 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, June 22.

Received complaint June 21 — “claims a roach was crawling on stack of plates when getting a plate on June 20 at 6:30 p.m. An employee was informed and the employee grabbed the roach with a napkin.” Investigated complaint June 22. Plate storage areas were checked at all customer plate spaces. Looked under/in hot bars. NO evidence of roaches was observed. NO roaches at time of visit. NO concerns with pests at time of visit.“

Follow-up: As scheduled June 29.

• Speedway, 900 S. South St., Wilmington, June 22.

Received complaint June 22 —“claims Slurpee dispenser has a plethora of black mold under the clear plastic of machine, near the outside rim of where product is dispensed, on afternoon of June 21.” Investigated complaint June 22. Black mold was NOT observed on food contact surfaces. Black residue was observed on exterior surface where condensation is. Manager stated will clean surfaces. No concern with food product.”

Follow-up: As scheduled June 28.

