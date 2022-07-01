Posted on by

Tops in Shooting Sports


Senior Rifle results: from left, Isaac Nevergall, 4th place; Tony Wilens-Mabry 3rd place; Mikala Hatfield, 2nd place; and Holden Balon, 1st place; with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White.

Senior Rifle results: from left, Isaac Nevergall, 4th place; Tony Wilens-Mabry 3rd place; Mikala Hatfield, 2nd place; and Holden Balon, 1st place; with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White.


Overall Shooting Sports Senior winner Makenzie Daniels, with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White.


Junior Archery results: from left, Logan Ferguson, 4th place; Avery Hammon, 3rd place; Drew Haines, 2nd place; and Samuel Jordan, 1st place; with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White.


Junior Pistol results: from left, Khloe Beam, 2nd place; and Cooper Dillon, 1st place; with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White.


Junior Shotgun results: from left, Lane Ferguson, 3rd place; Isaac Newberry, 2nd place; and Stanley Chesney, 1st place; with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White.


Overall Shooting Sports Junior winner Ally Montague, with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White.


Senior Archery results: from left, Dirk Rinehart, 5th place; Ethan Saylor, 4th place; Taylor Colwell, 3rd place; Josi Balon, 2nd place; and Makenzie Daniels, 1st place; with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White.


Senior Pistol results: from left, Forest Leis, 2nd place; and Sydney Bennett, 1st place; with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White.


Senior Shotgun results: from left, Jason Wiget, 4th place; Bryce Huffman, 3rd place; Quinton Smith, 2nd place; and Anna Davis, 1st place; with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White.


In Junior Rifle results: from left, Anden Seewer, 6th place; Kaylen Fawcett, 5th place; Hannah Yeary, 4th place; Gatlin Smith, 3rd place; Gentry Smith, 2nd place; and Ally Montague, 1st place; with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White.


Submitted photos

Shooting Sports judging was held at the Clinton County Farmers and Sportsman Association on Thursday, June 30, and shown are the top placers in each junior and senior category.

— — —

Submitted photos

Senior Rifle results: from left, Isaac Nevergall, 4th place; Tony Wilens-Mabry 3rd place; Mikala Hatfield, 2nd place; and Holden Balon, 1st place; with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_senior-rifle-kids.jpgSenior Rifle results: from left, Isaac Nevergall, 4th place; Tony Wilens-Mabry 3rd place; Mikala Hatfield, 2nd place; and Holden Balon, 1st place; with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White.

Overall Shooting Sports Senior winner Makenzie Daniels, with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_Daniels-and-White.jpgOverall Shooting Sports Senior winner Makenzie Daniels, with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White.

Junior Archery results: from left, Logan Ferguson, 4th place; Avery Hammon, 3rd place; Drew Haines, 2nd place; and Samuel Jordan, 1st place; with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_junior-archery-5-kids.jpgJunior Archery results: from left, Logan Ferguson, 4th place; Avery Hammon, 3rd place; Drew Haines, 2nd place; and Samuel Jordan, 1st place; with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White.

Junior Pistol results: from left, Khloe Beam, 2nd place; and Cooper Dillon, 1st place; with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_junior-pistol-winners.jpgJunior Pistol results: from left, Khloe Beam, 2nd place; and Cooper Dillon, 1st place; with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White.

Junior Shotgun results: from left, Lane Ferguson, 3rd place; Isaac Newberry, 2nd place; and Stanley Chesney, 1st place; with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_junior-shotgun-4-kids.jpgJunior Shotgun results: from left, Lane Ferguson, 3rd place; Isaac Newberry, 2nd place; and Stanley Chesney, 1st place; with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White.

Overall Shooting Sports Junior winner Ally Montague, with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_Montague-and-White.jpgOverall Shooting Sports Junior winner Ally Montague, with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White.

Senior Archery results: from left, Dirk Rinehart, 5th place; Ethan Saylor, 4th place; Taylor Colwell, 3rd place; Josi Balon, 2nd place; and Makenzie Daniels, 1st place; with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_senior-archery-with-5.jpgSenior Archery results: from left, Dirk Rinehart, 5th place; Ethan Saylor, 4th place; Taylor Colwell, 3rd place; Josi Balon, 2nd place; and Makenzie Daniels, 1st place; with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White.

Senior Pistol results: from left, Forest Leis, 2nd place; and Sydney Bennett, 1st place; with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_senior-pistol-3-kids.jpgSenior Pistol results: from left, Forest Leis, 2nd place; and Sydney Bennett, 1st place; with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White.

Senior Shotgun results: from left, Jason Wiget, 4th place; Bryce Huffman, 3rd place; Quinton Smith, 2nd place; and Anna Davis, 1st place; with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_senior-shotgun-5.jpgSenior Shotgun results: from left, Jason Wiget, 4th place; Bryce Huffman, 3rd place; Quinton Smith, 2nd place; and Anna Davis, 1st place; with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White.

In Junior Rifle results: from left, Anden Seewer, 6th place; Kaylen Fawcett, 5th place; Hannah Yeary, 4th place; Gatlin Smith, 3rd place; Gentry Smith, 2nd place; and Ally Montague, 1st place; with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_junior-rifle-x7.jpg In Junior Rifle results: from left, Anden Seewer, 6th place; Kaylen Fawcett, 5th place; Hannah Yeary, 4th place; Gatlin Smith, 3rd place; Gentry Smith, 2nd place; and Ally Montague, 1st place; with 2022 Clinton County Goat Ambassador Niki White. Submitted photos