Local Briefs: News Journal info on single-copy sales in New Vienna; WCS board, BLS boards set special meetings; Gordon earns YSU honor

WNJ info for New Vienna

After Saturday, July 2, sales of single-copy print editions of the News Journal in New Vienna will be suspended until further notice due to circumstances out of our control — and through no fault of Streber’s and 1st Stop, where papers have traditionally been available for purchase.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

WCS board sets special meeting

The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 6 to approve personnel for the 2022-23 school year. The meeting will be held in the Board Room at Central Office, 341 S. Nelson Ave.

All meetings are open to the public.

BLS board plans special meeting

The Blanchester Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 5 in Blanchester Middle School Cafeteria regarding the levy, athletic handbook for 2022-23, athletic training services, and personnel matters.

Gordon named to YSU dean’s list

Hannah Gordon of New Vienna has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Youngstown State University.