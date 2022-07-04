Blanchester American Legion honors Girls, Boys State participants

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester American Legion, Marion Post 179, along with the Auxiliary, held a reception for the students attending Buckeye Boys and Girls State on Sunday, June 26 at the Blanchester Municipal Building.

Honored from Girls State were: Leah Boegeman, Emma Falgner, Kaylie Paugh and Ainsley Whitaker.

Honored from Boys State was Chasen Alleson; he was unable to be at the reception.

These young people were selected for their qualities of strong leadership, high moral character, scholastic achievement, exemplary citizenship and a desire to learn.

Buckeye Boys/Girls State is a fast-paced program of mock government at the state, county, and city levels. The main objective is to train young people who have completed their junior year in high school, in duties, rights, and privileges of citizenship by providing attendees the opportunity to actively participate in a democratic form of government.

Buckeye Boys and Girls State is sponsored by The Allen Company, BDK Feeds, First National Bank, Peoples Bank, Tufts-Schildmeyer Funeral Home and Curless Printing.

The American Legion/Auxiliary is a veteran’s support organization which focuses on three major areas: veterans, young people, and the community. Anyone interested in joining or contributing to this organization may contact Joyce Kelly at [email protected] or Glen Figart at [email protected] .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_IMG_20220626_142909891.jpg