20th standout for Ukraine

July 2 marked the 20th weekly Saturday standout in downtown Wilmington for Ukraine and her people. Sponsored by the Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth and the Empathy Surplus Network USA, the standouts will continue on Saturdays noon-1 p.m. at Locust and South Streets, and the public is invited to participate.

Submitted photo