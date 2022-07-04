Contribute to food drive at fair benefiting Your Father’s Kitchen

WILMINGTON — Farm Credit Mid-America, Rural 1st and the Clinton County Fair have partnered together to raise food donations to benefit Your Father’s Kitchen Food Bank as part of a statewide food drive contest.

Now in its second year, “Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer” is a friendly competition that helps junior fairs raise food donations for local food banks across Ohio, according to a news release from Farm Credit Mid-America.

“Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer has grown from a pilot project to a statewide initiative that encourages the local community to come out and help stock the shelves at local food banks,” said Rudi Pitzer-Perry, a Regional Vice President of Agricultural Lending for Farm Credit Mid-America in Ohio. “Last year, eight counties across Central and Southeast Ohio collected more than 21,000 pounds of food that went on to benefit 18 local food banks. We’re very excited to see what the growth and impact will look like as the contest expands across Ohio this summer.”

Local community members may bring non-perishable food items to the Clinton County Fair from July 9-16. Food donations may be placed at the trailer marked with a “Stock the Trailer” banner. The total weight of all donations will be calculated at the end of the fair, with first, second, third place and cash prizes awarded to the fairs who raise the most food at the end of the summer.

“This initiative is one that is near and dear to my heart, and the hearts of my teammates,” said Amanda Lovedahl, an Associate Financial Officer for Farm Credit Mid-America and one of the team members who leads the initiative. “Anyone in the local community can contribute, and ultimately, we all win by giving back to a great cause.”

Prizes include a $500 award for each county fair that contributes, followed by a $5,000 donation to the fair that raises the most food, followed by $3,500 for second place and $1,500 for third place. All prize money awarded will support local junior fair activities.

The Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer contest is being hosted on a regional basis. To learn about which counties are participating in 2022, reach out to Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st at 740-335-3306.