CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Caesar Creek BP, 7126 SR 73 West, Wilmington, June 23.

Complaint: Received complaint “regarding dead rodent under soda fountain machine and t facility being overrun by roaches.”

Critical: Evidence of dead roaches along front windows on floor. There are also small dead bugs in trap under soda machine. Some sort of bugs and casings by ice machine, in walk-in cooler along far wall, and in dry storage area under unused coolers. All facilities must be free of insects/pests. Please contact licensed pest control operator to address the situation. Refrigerated foods (breakfast sandwiches and egg salad sandwiches) in reach-in cooler are not dated. All TCS (Time/Temperature Controlled) food products must be properly dated for use within 7 days; after 7 days they must be properly discarded.

Non-critical: There is no soap or paper towels at handwashing sink. Floors throughout facility are dirty. Walls throughout facility are dirty. Ice machine in back room not working. Cracked floor tiles in retail area.

Note: Under new ownership; new owners need to obtain new licenses.

Follow-up: Approx. July 23.

• Subway, 31 E. Washington St., Sabina, June 24. Follow-up.

Spoke with manager June 23 regarding power outage and to see how walk-in was doing. Manager stated walk-in cooler is down; using his cooler and reach-in cooler for product and is going to store in Jamestown to get product daily.

Non-critical: Walk-in cooler is 75°F. Walk-in currently not being used. This needs repaired immediately. Product on line: Chicken was 40°F and turkey 39°F. Product in reach-in: Pizza sauce 41°F and sliced olives 39°F. Please check temperatures regularly to ensure units are keeping all product cold.

Follow-up: Approx. July 1.

• Subway, 657 W. Main St., Blanchester, June 28.

Received complaint regarding “trash not put in dumpsters and trash all over the ground.” At the time of inspection, there was no trash on or around the dumpster, and dumpster was closed. No issues regarding dumpsters/trash.

Critical: No containers of sauce are dated. All product must be dated for used within 7 days, once product is removed from original packaging or package is opened. Please date product for use within 7 days. Ice dispenser on soda machine is dirty inside.

Non-critical: No verification available that anyone has manager certification in food safety. Walk-in freezer had a large accumulation of ice on the floor.

Note: All employees were wearing visors and had hair in ponytails (2) and in bun (1). Both employees with long hair in ponytails need to braid or put in bun so hair is not “swinging” around product.

Follow-up: Approx. July 26.

• Pizza Hut, 486 Main St., Wilmington, June 24. Follow-up.

Four previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

Critical: In the Berg cooler, a large container of portioned boneless wings were labeled for discard on June 23. All product must be discarded by discard date.

Non-critical: Employees (male) behind counter without beard restraints. Wall behind 3-compartment sink is dirty. Floor under deep fryer dirty.

• Traditions Restaurant & Catering, 78 N. Howard St., Sabina, June 24.

Non-critical: No verification available for manager certification.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-1.jpg