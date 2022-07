BLANCHESTER — Blanchester knows how to do the 4th of July, and the village is holding its annual two-day Red, White & Blanchester Blue celebration including Monday’s parade and downtown activities ranging from a wealth of food and craft vendors to games and music.

The July 4th events continue today (Monday) and also include a Party in the Park, the Veterans Welcome Home 5K, and the fireworks later.

Photos by John Hamilton | News Journal