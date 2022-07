Members of veterans’ organizations in the Blanchester area (and family members) are shown on July 4 as part of the village’s annual July 4th celebration and parade.

Members of veterans’ organizations in the Blanchester area (and family members) are shown on July 4 as part of the village’s annual July 4th celebration and parade. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_image1.jpg Members of veterans’ organizations in the Blanchester area (and family members) are shown on July 4 as part of the village’s annual July 4th celebration and parade. Submitted photo | Emily Lawson