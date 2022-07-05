WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between June 21 and June 30:

• Robert Moatts, 38, of Paint Lick, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Moatts must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A following closely violation was dismissed.

• Katlyn Bobbitt, 23, of Blanchester, falsification, sentenced to ten days in jail, assessed $170 court costs. Bobbitt must have no contact with the victim. A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Geoffrey Davidson, 35, of Clarksville, trespassing, sentenced to ten days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Davidson must have no contact with the incident location, complete eight hours of community service, and must take part in supervised probation.

• Brandon Kidd, 49, of Midland, driving under suspension-financial, fined $350, assessed $170 court costs. A seat belt violation was dismissed.

• Justin Dawson, 39, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, fined $350, assessed $170 court costs.

• Jeremiah Hudson, 41, of Clarksville, no operator’s license, driving under suspension-financial, fined $700, assessed $340 court costs. A turn signal violation was dismissed.

• Maria Beltsos, 21, of Cincinnati, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Beltsos.

• Jasmine Jones, 26, of Stafford, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Jones.

• Abdikarin Ahmed, 39, of Columbus, driving on a closed road, fined $30, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Ahmed.

• Kenneth Johns, 53, of Martinsville, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. The case waived by Johns.

• Andrew Huston, 20, of Greenfield, theft. Sentencing has been stayed.

