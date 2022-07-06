Local Briefs: Mobile food pantry set; Washington Twp. meeting change

Mobile food pantry scheduled

Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio is hosting a Food for All mobile pantry for Clinton County residents in need of food on Thursday, July 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They are partnering with the local community and distributing food at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 N. Mulberry St. in Wilmington.

All families in need from the county are welcome to attend. Photo ID is required for registration and once a year; a current piece of mail is needed for proof of address.

Washington Twp. meeting change

Washington Township Trustees changed their next meeting date originally scheduled for Monday, July 18. They will meet on Wednesday, July 13 at 9 a.m. at the township house in Cuba.