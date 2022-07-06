Voting underway for Aug. 2 primary

Early in-person and absentee voting by mail began Wednesday (July 6) for the August 2 State Legislative Primary Election.

Races for Ohio Senate and Ohio House seats were moved from the May primary because of disagreements over new district maps and after the Ohio Supreme Court rejected four sets of maps as unconstitutional.

A federal court ordered the state to implement a third set of invalidated maps for a special August primary election and for the November election.

These are the candidates and one local issue on Clinton County ballots for the August 2 election in Clinton County.

NON-PARTISAN BALLOT

Special Election (By Petition)

Wilmington 2-B Precinct Only

Shall the sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages, and spirituous liquor be permitted for sale on Sunday by Butcher Entertainment Group LLC, an applicant for a D-6 liquor permit, who is engaged in the business of operating a bar and restaurant [Ole Town Tavern] at 26 N. South St., Wilmington, Ohio 45177, in this precinct?

— — —

DEMOCRATIC BALLOT

Member, State Central Committee, Man

(10th District; vote for 1)

David M. Farrell

Seth Flora

Shawn E. Jackson

Daniel Saks

Member, State Central Committee, Woman

(10th District)

Sarah Freemantle

State Representative, 71st District

James Harvey Duffee

— — —

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Member, State Central Committee, Man

(10th District; vote for 1)

Steve Austria

Mark S. Johnson

Member, State Central Committee, Woman

(10th District)

Laura A. Rosenberger

State Representative, 71st District

Bill Dean

