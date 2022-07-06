Voting underway for Aug. 2 primary

Early in-person and absentee voting by mail began Wednesday (July 6) for the August 2 State Legislative Primary Election.
Races for Ohio Senate and Ohio House seats were moved from the May primary because of disagreements over new district maps and after the Ohio Supreme Court rejected four sets of maps as unconstitutional.
A federal court ordered the state to implement a third set of invalidated maps for a special August primary election and for the November election.
These are the candidates and one local issue on Clinton County ballots for the August 2 election in Clinton County.
NON-PARTISAN BALLOT
Special Election (By Petition)
Wilmington 2-B Precinct Only
Shall the sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages, and spirituous liquor be permitted for sale on Sunday by Butcher Entertainment Group LLC, an applicant for a D-6 liquor permit, who is engaged in the business of operating a bar and restaurant [Ole Town Tavern] at 26 N. South St., Wilmington, Ohio 45177, in this precinct?
— — —
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT
Member, State Central Committee, Man
(10th District; vote for 1)
David M. Farrell
Seth Flora
Shawn E. Jackson
Daniel Saks
Member, State Central Committee, Woman
(10th District)
Sarah Freemantle
State Representative, 71st District
James Harvey Duffee
— — —
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Member, State Central Committee, Man
(10th District; vote for 1)
Steve Austria
Mark S. Johnson
Member, State Central Committee, Woman
(10th District)
Laura A. Rosenberger
State Representative, 71st District
Bill Dean