Blanchester woman dies in Warren County crash

A 64-year-old Blanchester-area woman died after her vehicle went off a Warren County road and landed in a creek upside down, according to the Hamilton Township Police Department.

The crash occurred Friday, July 1, and police identified Rebecca Murray as the deceased driver on Tuesday.

Murray was traveling on Zoar Road when her vehicle went off the road, hit a utility pole, overturned and landed below the road in a creek, stated a spokeswoman with the Hamilton Township Police Department.

Officials think Murray may have suffered a medical emergency while driving, the spokeswoman said Wednesday, although the autopsy report has not been completed.

