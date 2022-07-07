Throwback Thursday: Steer clear at festival

These are some highlights from the News Journal on July 7, 1967 :

Nationally

‘2 U.S. B52s Collide Off South Vietnam’

“SAIGON (AP) — Two U.S. B52s collided and crashed off South Vietnam today; the Communists brought down the 600th U.S. combat plane reported lost over North Vietnam; and U.S. Marines claimed 150 North Vietnamese troops killed just below the demilitarized zone.”

‘More Men Wanted Wanted By Westmoreland’

“SAIGON (AP) — Gen. William C. Westmoreland told Defense Secretary Robert S. McNamara today that allied forces are winning the war, ‘slowly but steadily’, but he urged McNamara to provide more battle troops to ‘step up pressure on the enemy by reinforcing our mounting successes.’”

Locally

‘Grandson of Blan Couple Killed in Viet’

“BLANCHESTER — The grandson of a Blanchester couple, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Windross, was killed in action in Vietnam Sunday He was Pfc. Bill E. Allison of Decatur, Ind., son of Dr. and Mrs. Ralph E. Allison. Dr. Allison is a veterinarian and city councilman.

“The Defense Department notified the parents that their son was riding in a combat vehicle that was engaged with hostile forces when he sustained a fatal wound.” He was engaged to marry Linda Schaffer of Decatur.

‘Crackdown Ordered On Hotrod Drivers’

“Hotrodders beware: Wilmington Mayor Dale Minton told council Thursday night that he instructed the police department to crack down on speeders and cars and motorcycles equipped with loud or faulty mufflers. The mayor’s announcement followed a complaint from the Oak-Laurel St. area that this section of town was being used as a drag strip ‘and the situation is getting worse.’”

• Births reported at Clinton Memorial Hospital were: “Twin sons, weighing 4 pounds, 7.5 ounces at 2:50 a.m., and 3 pounds, 11 ounces at 2:59 a.m., to Mr. and Mrs. James William Childers of Cuba Road, Wilmington”; and, “To Mr. and Mrs. James Wiederhold, Clarksville Route 1, a daughter, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 5:22 a.m. today.”

• “Two recent Clinton County high school graduates have enlisted in the U.S. Army”: Judith M. Murphy of Clinton-Massie enlisted for three years in the Women’s Army Corps; and Darrel G. Everman of East Clinton enlisted for four years.

Wilson Penquite and David Ostermeier are Reserve and Champion Steer winners at the Blanchester Fall Festival in September 1948.