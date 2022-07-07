Church Women United of Clinton County to celebrate Human Rights Day July 15

“Dear Children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.” — John 3:18.

Church Women United of Clinton County will be celebrating Human Rights Day Friday, July 15 at the Springfield Meeting, 121 Todd’s Fork Road.

The ultimate idea of Human Rights Day Celebration is to educate and embrace the principles of human equality and dignity and the commitment to respect and protect the rights of all people. That includes children whose human rights are generally thought of as the most fundamental rights and are necessities of the human existence. They include the right to life, education, protection from torture, free expression, and fair trial.

In the article by John Pavloovitz, “I’m Not the Radical Left, I’m The Humane Middle” he has given some points to ponder, including:

“I imagined America was filled with people who took the Life, Liberty, and Pursuit of Happiness stuff seriously – for all people. I thought the Golden Rule was actually mainstream. I believe we should protect the planet. I believe all religions are equally valid. I believe the world is bigger than America. I believe we are all one interdependent community. I believe people should not be forced to abide by anyone else’s religion. I believe generosity is greater than greed, compassion better than contempt and kindness superior to derision.”

There are over 41,000 different Christian denominations and organizations worldwide and, by latest count, 75+ churches and organizations in Clinton County. There is no way of counting the unchurched Christians.

Just imagine what the members of these 75 churches and organizations plus the Christians who have not yet found a church can do to improve the human rights of Clinton Countians.

If just one lady from each church and organization and other ladies interested in human rights attend the meeting July 15 and take back to her home church and families the points discussed, can you imagine the improvement in human rights in our area?

We are attempting to contact every Christian church and organization in Clinton County and personally, through this article, invite ladies to attend this important meeting July 15. Registration is at 1 p.m. and services are at 1:30 p.m.